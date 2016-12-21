Here are the qualifications of all 13 people who served as Secretary of Energy before Rick Perry
President-elect Donald Trump has nominated former Texas Governor Rick Perry to lead the Department of Energy. The position entails guiding research and policy around energy production in the US, handling radioactive waste disposal, building nuclear reactors, and running the US system of national laboratories, as well as overseeing grants that fund a great deal of cutting-edge scientific research.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|15 min
|Sunrise Boaners
|62,604
|Texans continue fight for Doris 'Dorie' Miller'...
|6 hr
|andy
|9
|United Methodist bishops commit to maintaining ... (May '16)
|10 hr
|White Rabbit
|6
|Man Arrested After Decomposing Body Found (Sep '07)
|10 hr
|Suck_it
|24
|2 more arrested after assault of Texas deputy d...
|11 hr
|Jim
|1
|Check this out
|Fri
|Nicole
|2
|Abbott promises more help on the way
|Fri
|Inquisitor
|8
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC