Forecast: Sunbelt population will continue its surge for years to come
People will continue to flock to Texas and Florida in the coming years, while Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania, the three Rust Belt states that unexpectedly voted for Donald Trump in the just passed election, will barely grow. Overall, the United States is expected to grow by almost 17 percent between 2010 by 2030, a rate that's more than four times that predicted for the European Union in the same period.
