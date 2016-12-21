Escaped Texas inmate dies in shootout

Police are warning Texans to be on alert after an inmate who may be armed escaped from a jail on Saturday in George West, Texas between San Antonio and Corpus Christi. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, as officers continued to search within a perimeter that was set up in Atascosa County Monday, officers found the suspect at around 9:15 p.m. DPS said that after "gunfire was exchanged," Jake Russell Childers died at the scene.

