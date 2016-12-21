East Texas man charged with child sex abuse
According to a Smith County Sheriff's Office inmate bookings report, Mark James Nunley was booked into the Smith County Jail on December 22nd and charged with "Sex abuse of child continuous: victim under 14." The offense date is listed as December 21st.
