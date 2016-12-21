East Texas comic book store owner remembers Fisher and Star Wars
Beloved actress and writer Carrie Fisher died Tuesday morning, four days after suffering a heart attack. She is best known for her role as Princess Leia in the Star Wars movies, which turned science fiction into a blockbuster genre.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPLC-TV Lake Charles.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|7 hr
|mdbuilder
|62,604
|Inmate being sought after escape from Texas jail
|7 hr
|Reply
|7
|Abbott promises more help on the way
|10 hr
|rbg347jkl
|10
|Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin...
|11 hr
|Trump your President
|22
|Bigfoot in East Texas (May '10)
|Tue
|Bruised ego
|16
|sour patch laws
|Mon
|killbill
|1
|Prison guards who had sex with inmates avoided ...
|Sun
|Bib
|1
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC