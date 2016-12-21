East Texans urge participation as Kwanzaa turns 50
The holiday of Kwanzaa turns 50 on Monday, and in one East Texas city, the celebrations have been going on for decades. The African American Cultural Events Committee in Tyler says the week-long holiday is not only a celebration of African American culture in East Texas, but elsewhere, too.
