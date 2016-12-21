East Texans urge participation as Kwa...

East Texans urge participation as Kwanzaa turns 50

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The holiday of Kwanzaa turns 50 on Monday, and in one East Texas city, the celebrations have been going on for decades. The African American Cultural Events Committee in Tyler says the week-long holiday is not only a celebration of African American culture in East Texas, but elsewhere, too.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Inmate being sought after escape from Texas jail 1 hr White trash Ptero... 5
News Bigfoot in East Texas (May '10) 1 hr Bruised ego 16
News Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin... 9 hr Trump your President 12
sour patch laws 18 hr killbill 1
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) Sun don t drink the k... 62,606
News Prison guards who had sex with inmates avoided ... Sun Bib 1
News United Methodist bishops commit to maintaining ... (May '16) Sun Earburner 7
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Pakistan
  3. Ebola
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,895 • Total comments across all topics: 277,369,957

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC