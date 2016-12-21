Dream Center preparing to feed 7,000
Seven thousand meals will be going out to needy residents across East Texas thanks to volunteers with the Dream Center. On Friday, volunteers put together boxes and bagged cookies and rolls that will be put in the meals that will also include corn, green beans, and ham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
