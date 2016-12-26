Continue reading Supreme Court verdict hasn't deterred Texas lawmakers from filing abortion bills
This summer's landmark Supreme Court ruling on abortion could put a wrench in Texas' plans to further restrict the practice in the spring, experts say. "States like Texas are going to try to continue to push the envelope," said Matthew Wilson, a political science professor at Southern Methodist University.
