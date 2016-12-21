Catholic health educator in Texas fir...

Catholic health educator in Texas fired for refusing to teach birth control

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Chicago Tribune

Karen Alexia Palma said she was fired from her job as a health educator in Texas after she refused to teach patients about contraception, saying doing so violates her religious beliefs. Karen Alexia Palma said she was fired from her job as a health educator in Texas after she refused to teach patients about contraception, saying doing so violates her religious beliefs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chicago Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 16 min Patriot AKA Bozo 62,558
News Texas high-speed rail plan suffers eminent doma... 5 hr Cindy Bloom 1
News Amy Charron's War Against Gov Rick Perry and a ... (Nov '11) 18 hr Waco1910 6
News Confederate monument near MLK Jr. Drive in East... 18 hr Waco1910 6
News When the next big outbreaks happen, they'll pro... 19 hr Vaccines cause Au... 3
News Oil pipeline: Trump's stock in company raises c... 19 hr Waco1910 11
News Mexican immigrants' holiday trips home overshad... 21 hr spytheweb 2
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,560 • Total comments across all topics: 277,256,676

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC