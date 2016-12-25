Carbon monoxide forces evacuation of apartment building in Hull
A black woman in Texas called the police to report an assault on her son. She ended up being arrested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Texas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump adopting same behavior he criticized Clin...
|1 hr
|Wilson
|8
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|13 hr
|don t drink the k...
|62,606
|Prison guards who had sex with inmates avoided ...
|16 hr
|Bib
|1
|United Methodist bishops commit to maintaining ... (May '16)
|Sun
|Earburner
|7
|Amy Charron's War Against Gov Rick Perry and a ... (Nov '11)
|Sun
|Amy Charron
|7
|Texans continue fight for Doris 'Dorie' Miller'...
|Sun
|andy
|9
|Man Arrested After Decomposing Body Found (Sep '07)
|Sat
|Suck_it
|24
Find what you want!
Search Texas Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC