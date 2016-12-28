Authorities kill escaped Texas inmate in South Texas shootout
A Texas inmate who escaped from jail Christmas Eve after injuring several guards was killed in a shootout Tuesday night with law enforcement officers. Jake Childers, 36, was found by officers around 9:15 p.m. in Campbellton, about 50 miles south of San Antonio, according to The Associated Press .
