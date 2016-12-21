2 more arrested after assault of Texa...

2 more arrested after assault of Texas deputy during robbery

There are 1 comment on the KSWO story from Friday, titled 2 more arrested after assault of Texas deputy during robbery. In it, KSWO reports that:

Officers have arrested two more people accused of assaulting an off-duty Houston-area deputy while allegedly trying to rob him. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Thursday announced the arrest of 17-year-old Michael Gene Jones and 19-year-old Israel Treqwaun Hunter.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KSWO.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Jim

Laredo, TX

#1 11 hrs ago
Treqwaun Hunter? Another idiot with an idiots name, named by an idiot mother who thinks it sounds African. Too bad he wasn't laid out on a slab at the county morgue. Maybe next time?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Texas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 15 min Sunrise Boaners 62,604
News Texans continue fight for Doris 'Dorie' Miller'... 6 hr andy 9
News United Methodist bishops commit to maintaining ... (May '16) 10 hr White Rabbit 6
News Man Arrested After Decomposing Body Found (Sep '07) 10 hr Suck_it 24
Check this out Fri Nicole 2
News Abbott promises more help on the way Fri Inquisitor 8
News Trump's rhetoric, border surge colored immigrat... Fri tomin cali 1
See all Texas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Texas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,462 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,380

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC