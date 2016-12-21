There are on the KSWO story from Friday, titled 2 more arrested after assault of Texas deputy during robbery. In it, KSWO reports that:

Officers have arrested two more people accused of assaulting an off-duty Houston-area deputy while allegedly trying to rob him. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office on Thursday announced the arrest of 17-year-old Michael Gene Jones and 19-year-old Israel Treqwaun Hunter.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KSWO.