15 arrested in Central Texas meth ring bust
Federal authorities say they've arrested 15 people, including nine in Waco, for participating in a methamphetamine distribution ring operating in Central Texas. A federal indictment unsealed in Waco says the ring since January has been involved in the drug operation covering Bell, Coryell, McLennan and Limestone counties.
