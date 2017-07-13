Trial delayed in disappearance, death of Tennessee woman
Media outlets report that Judge C. Creed McGinley on Thursday postponed the trial of Zachary Adams until Sept. 11 after new evidence was discovered in the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy birthday America!!!!
|Tue
|America
|1
|Trump Executive Order will Destroy OUR National...
|Tue
|Belongs to our ch...
|1
|Is the powerball rigged?
|Jun 28
|Riggedplace
|1
|Tennessee is rigged
|Jun 28
|Riggedplace
|3
|Should people on Medicaid be required to work?
|Jun 26
|BRUCE
|1
|Rednecks.
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|4
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC