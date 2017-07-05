Tennessee Reconnect: WSCC to host information sessions for adult learners
Walters State Community College will host information sessions at all four campuses for adult learners interested in Tennessee Reconnect, a scholarship designed to help nontraditional students start and/or complete associate's degrees and approved technical certificates. These events will be from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m. as follows: A presentation is planned for 5:30 until 6 p.m., but information will be available throughout the session.
