Tennessee man faces federal charges in fentanyl overdose
The U.S. attorney's office in Memphis says a grand jury has returned an indictment charging 30-year-old Cortez Armstrong with distributing drugs, including heroin and the powerful opioid fentanyl. The indictment says Armstrong sold fentanyl to a man identified as Z.R. in October.
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the powerball rigged?
|Jun 28
|Riggedplace
|1
|Tennessee is rigged
|Jun 28
|Riggedplace
|3
|Should people on Medicaid be required to work?
|Jun 26
|BRUCE
|1
|Rednecks.
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|4
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|3
|Ky
|Jun 19
|My cats
|1
|Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft...
|Jun 16
|Observer
|1
