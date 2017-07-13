Tennessee Highway Patrol will be out ...

Tennessee Highway Patrol will be out in force next few days

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is conducting a variety of traffic safety initiatives, utilizing data-driven enforcement strategies during the Fourth of July holiday period to help reduce serious injury and fatal crashes across the state. The traffic safety campaign began at 12:01 a.m. Friday, June 30 and ends at midnight Tuesday, July 4. During last year's 96-hour Fourth of July holiday period, 14 people were killed.

Chicago, IL

