Tennessee Highway Patrol promotes Tony Barham to Lieutenant Colonel
Commissioner David W. Purkey of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, along with Colonel Tracy Trott of the Tennessee Highway Patrol , announced the promotion of Tony Barham to Lieutenant Colonel over THP's Administrative Bureau. This position will be vacated after the retirement of Lieutenant Colonel John Albertson, on July 7. "Tony has proven himself over and over to be an effective manager and leader," said Colonel Tracy Trott.
