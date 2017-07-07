Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam Highlights Cut in Grocery Tax provided by IMPROVE Act

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam today highlighted the 20 percent reduction to the grocery tax included in the newly implemented IMPROVE Act by visiting local grocery stores in Elizabethton and Mount Juliet. Effective July 1st, 2017 the IMPROVE Act, "Improving Manufacturing, Public Roads and Opportunities for a Vibrant Economy," creates the largest tax cut in state history while delivering a safe, reliable and debt-free transportation network.

