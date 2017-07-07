Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam Highlights Cut in Grocery Tax provided by IMPROVE Act
Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam today highlighted the 20 percent reduction to the grocery tax included in the newly implemented IMPROVE Act by visiting local grocery stores in Elizabethton and Mount Juliet. Effective July 1st, 2017 the IMPROVE Act, "Improving Manufacturing, Public Roads and Opportunities for a Vibrant Economy," creates the largest tax cut in state history while delivering a safe, reliable and debt-free transportation network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy birthday America!!!!
|Tue
|America
|1
|Trump Executive Order will Destroy OUR National...
|Tue
|Belongs to our ch...
|1
|Is the powerball rigged?
|Jun 28
|Riggedplace
|1
|Tennessee is rigged
|Jun 28
|Riggedplace
|3
|Should people on Medicaid be required to work?
|Jun 26
|BRUCE
|1
|Rednecks.
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|4
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC