Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance, NAIC Share Money-Saving Car Insurance Options
With the rise of public transportation and ridesharing services steering many consumers away from the driver's seat, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance encourages Tennesseans to rethink their auto insurance options to determine if new products such as usage-based insurance may be a good fit for their driving behaviors. The new DriveCheck assessment from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners is designed to help consumers determine if UBI may be a suitable choice based on their driving habits.
|Is the powerball rigged?
|Jun 28
|Riggedplace
|1
|Tennessee is rigged
|Jun 28
|Riggedplace
|3
|Should people on Medicaid be required to work?
|Jun 26
|BRUCE
|1
|Rednecks.
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|4
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|3
|Ky
|Jun 19
|My cats
|1
|Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft...
|Jun 16
|Observer
|1
