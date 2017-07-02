Tennessee Department of Commerce & In...

Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance, NAIC Share Money-Saving Car Insurance Options

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Clarksville Online

With the rise of public transportation and ridesharing services steering many consumers away from the driver's seat, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance encourages Tennesseans to rethink their auto insurance options to determine if new products such as usage-based insurance may be a good fit for their driving behaviors. The new DriveCheck assessment from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners is designed to help consumers determine if UBI may be a suitable choice based on their driving habits.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is the powerball rigged? Jun 28 Riggedplace 1
Tennessee is rigged Jun 28 Riggedplace 3
News Should people on Medicaid be required to work? Jun 26 BRUCE 1
Rednecks. Jun 21 Guest one 4
Why are you Tennesseans so short in height? Jun 21 Guest one 3
Ky Jun 19 My cats 1
News Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft... Jun 16 Observer 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,688 • Total comments across all topics: 282,186,553

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC