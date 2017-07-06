Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance says Don't Lose...
While most Tennesseans consider a working air-conditioning unit to be a summer survival staple, the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance wants to make sure consumers know to be wary of scammers that profit from charging for unnecessary AC repair work. "Following the manufacturer's recommended maintenance instructions for your air conditioner can help you avoid costly after-hours emergency repair.
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy birthday America!!!!
|Tue
|America
|1
|Trump Executive Order will Destroy OUR National...
|Tue
|Belongs to our ch...
|1
|Is the powerball rigged?
|Jun 28
|Riggedplace
|1
|Tennessee is rigged
|Jun 28
|Riggedplace
|3
|Should people on Medicaid be required to work?
|Jun 26
|BRUCE
|1
|Rednecks.
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|4
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|3
