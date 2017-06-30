According to a recent survey conducted by the MTSU Office of Consumer Research, low percentages of Tennesseans trust government representatives, such as President Donald Trump and Gov. Bill Haslam, and mainstream media, such as ABC, NBC and CBS. The survey report also showed that the majority of Tennesseans surveyed trust recommendations from people they know and online review websites, such as Yelp.

