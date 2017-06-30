Memphis Group to Host Resistance Cookout
Members of Indivisible Memphis, a group that aims to resist President Donald Trump's administration in West Tennessee, organized the Memphis Resistance Summer Community Cookout, which will be held Saturday, July 1. The cookout is one of 400 across the country mobilized by the online grassroots organizing group MoveOn. The group's website says the cookouts are designed for the millions of Americans that have been peacefully resisting President Trump's administration since November to come together and celebrate what they have achieved and "recharge for the work ahead."
