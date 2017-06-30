Memphis Group to Host Resistance Cookout

Memphis Group to Host Resistance Cookout

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Memphis Flyer

Members of Indivisible Memphis, a group that aims to resist President Donald Trump's administration in West Tennessee, organized the Memphis Resistance Summer Community Cookout, which will be held Saturday, July 1. The cookout is one of 400 across the country mobilized by the online grassroots organizing group MoveOn. The group's website says the cookouts are designed for the millions of Americans that have been peacefully resisting President Trump's administration since November to come together and celebrate what they have achieved and "recharge for the work ahead."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Memphis Flyer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is the powerball rigged? Jun 28 Riggedplace 1
Tennessee is rigged Jun 28 Riggedplace 3
News Should people on Medicaid be required to work? Jun 26 BRUCE 1
Rednecks. Jun 21 Guest one 4
Why are you Tennesseans so short in height? Jun 21 Guest one 3
Ky Jun 19 My cats 1
News Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft... Jun 16 Observer 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,640 • Total comments across all topics: 282,211,809

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC