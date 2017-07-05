Brenden Burns, 24, was indicted on first-degree and felony murder in the death of Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agent De'Greaun Frazier. Man accused of killing TBI agent indicted Brenden Burns, 24, was indicted on first-degree and felony murder in the death of Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agent De'Greaun Frazier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jackson Sun.