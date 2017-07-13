Lee Pope named new Tennessee open records counsel
Pope has served as deputy open records counsel since October, and played a key role in developing a new model public records policy for government entities around the state. Pope previously worked as general counsel for the Tennessee Emergency Communications Board within the Department of Commerce and Insurance.
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy birthday America!!!!
|Tue
|America
|1
|Trump Executive Order will Destroy OUR National...
|Tue
|Belongs to our ch...
|1
|Is the powerball rigged?
|Jun 28
|Riggedplace
|1
|Tennessee is rigged
|Jun 28
|Riggedplace
|3
|Should people on Medicaid be required to work?
|Jun 26
|BRUCE
|1
|Rednecks.
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|4
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|3
