Lee Pope named new Tennessee open records counsel

1 hr ago Read more: WAFF-TV Huntsville

Pope has served as deputy open records counsel since October, and played a key role in developing a new model public records policy for government entities around the state. Pope previously worked as general counsel for the Tennessee Emergency Communications Board within the Department of Commerce and Insurance.

