Last Word: Vince Carter Leaves, Fairg...

Last Word: Vince Carter Leaves, Fairgrounds and Pulling the Plug on Green Tech

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News

Vince Carter joins Zach Randolph with the Sacramento Kings next NBA season with an $8 million one-year pact for Carter. Still no word on Tony Allen 's free agency status as we put this up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Happy birthday America!!!! Jul 4 America 1
Trump Executive Order will Destroy OUR National... Jul 4 Belongs to our ch... 1
Is the powerball rigged? Jun 28 Riggedplace 1
Tennessee is rigged Jun 28 Riggedplace 3
News Should people on Medicaid be required to work? Jun 26 BRUCE 1
Rednecks. Jun 21 Guest one 4
Why are you Tennesseans so short in height? Jun 21 Guest one 3
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,413 • Total comments across all topics: 282,310,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC