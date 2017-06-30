Last Word: Vince Carter Leaves, Fairgrounds and Pulling the Plug on Green Tech
Vince Carter joins Zach Randolph with the Sacramento Kings next NBA season with an $8 million one-year pact for Carter. Still no word on Tony Allen 's free agency status as we put this up.
