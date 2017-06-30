in Re: David R. Sicay-Perrow.

in Re: David R. Sicay-Perrow.

Following this Court's remand of this reciprocal disciplinary matter, see In the Matter of Sicay-Perrow, 300 Ga. 136 , the Review Panel issued a new report and recommendation in which it recommended that David R. Sicay-Perrow be suspended from the practice of law in Georgia for a period of five years or until such time as he is reinstated to practice in Tennessee, whichever event occurs earlier.

Chicago, IL

