Democrat Karl Dean raises $1.2M for Tennessee gov's campaign
Former Nashville Mayor Karl Dean raised $1.2 million through the first half of the year for his bid for Tennessee governor, the Democrat's campaign announced Thursday. The campaign said it had received more than 3,000 contributions since Dean formally entered the race in March, with all but 3 percent coming from within the state.
