130 new state laws in effect in Tenne...

130 new state laws in effect in Tennessee as of July 1

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland Daily Banner

The tax on a gallon of gasoline went up by 4 cents on Saturday, as part of Gov. Bill Haslam's IMPROVE Act and will go up 1 cent each of the next two years for a total overall increase of 6 cents. The tax on diesel fuel will increase by a total of 10 cents over the next three years."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Happy birthday America!!!! Tue America 1
Trump Executive Order will Destroy OUR National... Tue Belongs to our ch... 1
Is the powerball rigged? Jun 28 Riggedplace 1
Tennessee is rigged Jun 28 Riggedplace 3
News Should people on Medicaid be required to work? Jun 26 BRUCE 1
Rednecks. Jun 21 Guest one 4
Why are you Tennesseans so short in height? Jun 21 Guest one 3
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,953 • Total comments across all topics: 282,264,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC