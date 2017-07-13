130 new state laws in effect in Tennessee as of July 1
The tax on a gallon of gasoline went up by 4 cents on Saturday, as part of Gov. Bill Haslam's IMPROVE Act and will go up 1 cent each of the next two years for a total overall increase of 6 cents. The tax on diesel fuel will increase by a total of 10 cents over the next three years."
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Happy birthday America!!!!
|Tue
|America
|1
|Trump Executive Order will Destroy OUR National...
|Tue
|Belongs to our ch...
|1
|Is the powerball rigged?
|Jun 28
|Riggedplace
|1
|Tennessee is rigged
|Jun 28
|Riggedplace
|3
|Should people on Medicaid be required to work?
|Jun 26
|BRUCE
|1
|Rednecks.
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|4
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|3
