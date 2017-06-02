Wilson Democrats to lead Beavers' cam...

Wilson Democrats to lead Beavers' campaign announcement protestState...

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lebanon Democrat

MT. JULIET State Sen. Mae Beavers will announce the launch of her 2018 gubernatorial campaign Saturday at 1 p.m. at Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet, and the Wilson County Democrat Party plans to protest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lebanon Democrat.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: West Tenn. mom declined to ID husband i... Fri Burn da coal pay ... 1
News Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06) May 31 Lottery Traitors 115
News Same-sex couples sue over Tennessee 'natural me... May 30 Carlos 8
News 10NEWS EXTRA: Is racism against Hispanics growi... (Nov '07) May 30 UFumbDuck 1,579
News Mae Beavers for Governor? May 29 commenters 1
News Hispanic pastor assures immigrants, 'You don't ... May 28 AreUBrainDead 2
gary whittenburg paid snitch May 27 CONCERNED 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Climate Change
  3. Gunman
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,824 • Total comments across all topics: 281,498,847

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC