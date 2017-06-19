Walmart Foundation Helps Fight Hunger...

Walmart Foundation Helps Fight Hunger With Tennessee Day Of Giving

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Chattanoogan.com

Walmart Store Manager Josh Blevins and Walmart associates presented the check to David McCorkle, chief financial officer, and other employees and board members with the Chattanooga Area Food Bank Walmart Foundation is helping fight hunger in Tennessee and celebrating a "Day of Giving" Friday, awarding 14 nonprofits a total of $519,000 in grants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rednecks. Jun 21 Guest one 4
Why are you Tennesseans so short in height? Jun 21 Guest one 3
Tennessee is rigged Jun 21 Guest one 2
Ky Jun 19 My cats 1
News Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft... Jun 16 Observer 1
News Prosecutors' lawsuit says opioid drug makers de... Jun 14 End_the_drug_war 1
News Tennessee corrections agency launches anti-cont... Jun 14 End_the_drug_war 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,029 • Total comments across all topics: 281,978,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC