Volunteer East Tennessee helping to build 25 Sevier County homes

Mountain Tough, along with the Appalachian Service Project and Volunteer East Tennessee, are working to build 25 homes for Sevier County fire victims. WATE 6 On Your Side spent the day up in the Smokies lending a hand as part of Nexstar's Founder's Day of Caring.

