Volunteer East Tennessee helping to build 25 Sevier County homes
Mountain Tough, along with the Appalachian Service Project and Volunteer East Tennessee, are working to build 25 homes for Sevier County fire victims. WATE 6 On Your Side spent the day up in the Smokies lending a hand as part of Nexstar's Founder's Day of Caring.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WATE-TV Knoxville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08)
|3 hr
|Zone3
|70
|Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft...
|Fri
|Observer
|1
|Prosecutors' lawsuit says opioid drug makers de...
|Jun 14
|End_the_drug_war
|1
|Tennessee corrections agency launches anti-cont...
|Jun 14
|End_the_drug_war
|1
|Kelly Utsman Hammond Admits Cheating
|Jun 13
|Jan
|2
|Please don't go to Tennessee
|Jun 12
|Riggedplace
|1
|Tennessee is rigged
|Jun 10
|Riggedplace
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC