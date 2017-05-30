Veterans home ranking formula is complex

The complexity of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs continues to amaze and confuse members of the Southeast Tennessee Veterans Home Council, as to the actual status of a new veterans home CID HEIDEL, LEFT, chairman of the Southeast Tennessee Veterans Home Council, joined Bradley County Veterans Affairs Officer Joe Davis, right, Saturday in discussing the status of the proposed Bradley County veterans home on Westland Drive. Local, state and private funds are in hand, but the project is still awaiting federal funding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland Daily Banner.