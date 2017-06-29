Trial of former Pilot executives coul...

Trial of former Pilot executives could take up to 6 weeks

Read more: NewsOK.com

The complexity of a federal fraud case against former employees of a truck stop chain owned by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam could cause the trial to take up to six weeks, attorneys told the judge Thursday. Those indicted include former Pilot President Mark Hazelwood, former vice presidents John "Stick" Freeman and Scott "Scooter" Wombold, and five other former members of the sales team.

Chicago, IL

