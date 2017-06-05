TNECD Announces 8 Counties To Participate In Select Tennessee...
Launched in 2015, the purpose of PEP is to improve the inventory of industrial sites and buildings in Tennessee by evaluating potential properties, advising counties on where investment may be most beneficial and addressing needs to make sites viable for industrial prospects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chattanoogan.com.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I eat Tennessean flesh
|Wed
|whateva
|2
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|Wed
|not amused
|14
|Rednecks.
|Jun 5
|YummyTennesseans
|3
|Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08)
|Jun 5
|Gallatin
|52
|Police: West Tenn. mom declined to ID husband i...
|Jun 2
|Burn da coal pay ...
|1
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|115
|Same-sex couples sue over Tennessee 'natural me...
|May 30
|Carlos
|8
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC