Tipton DA Dunavant Nominated As U.S. Attorney For Western District

President Donald Trump has nominated District Attorney General Mike Dunavant of Tipton County as the new U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee. Dunavant would succeed Ed Stanton as chief federal prosecutor for the west Tennessee grand division between the Mississippi River and the Tennessee River including Memphis if confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

