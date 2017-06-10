Tipton DA Dunavant Nominated As U.S. Attorney For Western District
President Donald Trump has nominated District Attorney General Mike Dunavant of Tipton County as the new U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee. Dunavant would succeed Ed Stanton as chief federal prosecutor for the west Tennessee grand division between the Mississippi River and the Tennessee River including Memphis if confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Please don't go to Tennessee
|23 hr
|Riggedplace
|1
|Tennessee is rigged
|Jun 10
|Riggedplace
|1
|I eat Tennessean flesh
|Jun 10
|organic hick
|4
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|Jun 7
|not amused
|14
|Rednecks.
|Jun 5
|YummyTennesseans
|3
|Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08)
|Jun 5
|Gallatin
|52
|Police: West Tenn. mom declined to ID husband i...
|Jun 2
|Burn da coal pay ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC