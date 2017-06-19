The Middle Tennessee campaign kickoff for Republican Candidate for U.S. Congress Jack Maddux
Republican candidate for U.S. Congress, Jack Maddux, will be kicking off a series of events in middle Tennessee over the weekend of June 23-25. The events are designed to allow the people an opportunity to meet Jack and discuss the issues concerning our country.
