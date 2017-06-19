The Middle Tennessee campaign kickoff...

The Middle Tennessee campaign kickoff for Republican Candidate for U.S. Congress Jack Maddux

21 hrs ago

Republican candidate for U.S. Congress, Jack Maddux, will be kicking off a series of events in middle Tennessee over the weekend of June 23-25. The events are designed to allow the people an opportunity to meet Jack and discuss the issues concerning our country.

