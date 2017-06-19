Tennessee Urges EPA to Adopt the 'Tennessee Plan' to Define WOTUS
The commissioners of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture recently responded to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt's request to States for comments regarding the definition of waters of the United States . In particular, the Administrator sought input as to how to define "relatively permanent" waters and "wetlands with continuous surface connections" consistent with the Plurality Opinion by Justice Scalia in Rapanos v.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rednecks.
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|4
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|3
|Tennessee is rigged
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|2
|Ky
|Jun 19
|My cats
|1
|Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft...
|Jun 16
|Observer
|1
|Prosecutors' lawsuit says opioid drug makers de...
|Jun 14
|End_the_drug_war
|1
|Tennessee corrections agency launches anti-cont...
|Jun 14
|End_the_drug_war
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC