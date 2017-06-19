Tennessee Urges EPA to Adopt the 'Ten...

Tennessee Urges EPA to Adopt the 'Tennessee Plan' to Define WOTUS

22 hrs ago Read more: JD Supra

The commissioners of the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture recently responded to EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt's request to States for comments regarding the definition of waters of the United States . In particular, the Administrator sought input as to how to define "relatively permanent" waters and "wetlands with continuous surface connections" consistent with the Plurality Opinion by Justice Scalia in Rapanos v.

