Tennessee Unemployment Rate Plummets ...

Tennessee Unemployment Rate Plummets Nearly an Entire Point to 4.0 Percent

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Clarksville Online

Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips announces a preliminary unemployment rate of 4.0 percent for May, remarkably dropping nearly an entire percentage point from April's revised rate of 4.7 percent. Declining one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month, the national preliminary rate now stands at 4.3 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08) 22 hr Virginia tech 57
News Prosecutors' lawsuit says opioid drug makers de... Jun 14 End_the_drug_war 1
News Tennessee corrections agency launches anti-cont... Jun 14 End_the_drug_war 1
Kelly Utsman Hammond Admits Cheating Jun 13 Jan 2
Please don't go to Tennessee Jun 12 Riggedplace 1
Tennessee is rigged Jun 10 Riggedplace 1
I eat Tennessean flesh Jun 10 organic hick 4
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,844 • Total comments across all topics: 281,806,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC