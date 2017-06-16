Tennessee Unemployment Rate Plummets Nearly an Entire Point to 4.0 Percent
Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Commissioner Burns Phillips announces a preliminary unemployment rate of 4.0 percent for May, remarkably dropping nearly an entire percentage point from April's revised rate of 4.7 percent. Declining one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month, the national preliminary rate now stands at 4.3 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08)
|22 hr
|Virginia tech
|57
|Prosecutors' lawsuit says opioid drug makers de...
|Jun 14
|End_the_drug_war
|1
|Tennessee corrections agency launches anti-cont...
|Jun 14
|End_the_drug_war
|1
|Kelly Utsman Hammond Admits Cheating
|Jun 13
|Jan
|2
|Please don't go to Tennessee
|Jun 12
|Riggedplace
|1
|Tennessee is rigged
|Jun 10
|Riggedplace
|1
|I eat Tennessean flesh
|Jun 10
|organic hick
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC