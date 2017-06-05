Tennessee Tool and Fixture to Locate First US Operations in Manchester--Creating 60 Jobs
More jobs are coming to Middle Tennessee. This time, the jobs are headed about 20-minutes down the road from Murfreesboro in Manchester.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGNS-AM Murfreesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rednecks.
|13 hr
|YummyTennesseans
|3
|I eat Tennessean flesh
|13 hr
|YummyTennesseans
|1
|Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08)
|13 hr
|Gallatin
|52
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|Sun
|MagnusDeNoir
|12
|Police: West Tenn. mom declined to ID husband i...
|Jun 2
|Burn da coal pay ...
|1
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|115
|Same-sex couples sue over Tennessee 'natural me...
|May 30
|Carlos
|8
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC