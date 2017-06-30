Tennessee State Fire Marshal Encourages Tennesseans to Leave Fireworks to the Experts
The Tennessee State Fire Marshal's Office reminds Tennesseans of a simple, yet significant tip for safer Fourth of July celebrations: Let the pros handle the fireworks. With a multitude of professional displays scheduled for the Fourth, including one of the nation's largest in Nashville , there's no shortage of festive and colorful fireworks to enjoy in Tennessee.
