Tennessee State Fire Marshal Encourages Tennesseans to Leave Fireworks to the Experts

The Tennessee State Fire Marshal's Office reminds Tennesseans of a simple, yet significant tip for safer Fourth of July celebrations: Let the pros handle the fireworks. With a multitude of professional displays scheduled for the Fourth, including one of the nation's largest in Nashville , there's no shortage of festive and colorful fireworks to enjoy in Tennessee.

Chicago, IL

