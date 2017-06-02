Tennessee Residents Hit by Powerful Weekend Storm Still Without Power
Officials asked for patience Wednesday from thousands of Memphis residents whose homes remained without power after a Memorial Day weekend storm lashed the Tennessee city with winds of up to 105 mph . Antonio Parkinson and Joe Towns, two state House members who represent Memphis, suggested that churches, community groups and neighbors should come together to help feed those who had to throw away food they had in their refrigerators due to the power outage created by Saturday night's storm.
