Tennessee Rep. Blackburn confirms bid for 9th term in House
The Tennessean reports that Blackburn's bid for a ninth term puts an end to speculation in some circles that she might instead try to run for statewide office next year. Republican Sen. Bob Corker hasn't yet announced whether he will seek a third six-year term, though he is widely expected to run.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAFF-TV Huntsville.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rednecks.
|Mon
|YummyTennesseans
|3
|I eat Tennessean flesh
|Mon
|YummyTennesseans
|1
|Murder victim's family seeks change in sentenci... (Oct '08)
|Mon
|Gallatin
|52
|Jessica Lidy walks the streets again...
|Sun
|MagnusDeNoir
|12
|Police: West Tenn. mom declined to ID husband i...
|Jun 2
|Burn da coal pay ...
|1
|Congressman Under Fire For 'Outlaw Divorce' Rem... (Jul '06)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors
|115
|Same-sex couples sue over Tennessee 'natural me...
|May 30
|Carlos
|8
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC