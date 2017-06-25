Tennessee receives federal disaster assistance for Memorial Day weekend storms

Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam announced Friday evening 12 counties will receive federal aid assistance through a Presidential Disaster Declaration as the recovery process continues in several areas from the severe storms and straight-line winds of May 27, and May 28, 2017. "Local, state, and federal partners came together in a collaborative effort to assess impacts rapidly so we could have accurate storm damage data and illustrate our need for a disaster declaration to President Trump," Haslam said.

