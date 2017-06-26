Tennessee pens snarky reply to California's travel ban

Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, right, confers with Sen. Mike Bell, R-Riceville, on the Senate floor in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 27, 2017. Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, right, confers with Sen. Mike Bell, R-Riceville, on the Senate floor in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 27, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.