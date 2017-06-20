Tennessee National Guard joins in statewide cyber security exercise

Tech. Sgt. Anthony Cherry, left, and Staff Sgt. Philip Wallace manage personnel actions, such as accountability and availability of National Guard personnel at the Emergency Operations Center of the Tennessee National Guard Joint Force Headquarters in Nashville June 15. The Soldier and Airman, along with several other National Guard members are participating in a statewide Tennessee Maneuvers exercise taking place from June 12-18.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The United States Army.