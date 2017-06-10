Tennessee Improves 3 Spots to 35th in Child Well-Being Marks

Tennessee has improved three spots to rank 35th in overall child well-being, according to a new report released Tuesday. In the Annie E. Casey Foundation's annual KIDS COUNT Data Book, Tennessee improved seven spots to 35th in economic well-being, jumped two positions to 26th in health, improved three spots to 33rd in education, but dropped one position to 40th in family and community.

