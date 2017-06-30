Tennessee Highway Patrol Promotes Tony Barham to Lieutenant Colonel
Commissioner David W. Purkey of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security along with Colonel Tracy Trott of the Tennessee Highway Patrol , announced the promotion of Tony Barham to Lieutenant Colonel over THP's Administrative Bureau. This position will be vacated after the retirement of Lieutenant Colonel John Albertson, on July 7th, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.
Add your comments below
Tennessee Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the powerball rigged?
|Wed
|Riggedplace
|1
|Tennessee is rigged
|Wed
|Riggedplace
|3
|Should people on Medicaid be required to work?
|Jun 26
|BRUCE
|1
|Rednecks.
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|4
|Why are you Tennesseans so short in height?
|Jun 21
|Guest one
|3
|Ky
|Jun 19
|My cats
|1
|Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft...
|Jun 16
|Observer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tennessee Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC