Tennessee Highway Patrol Promotes Ton...

Tennessee Highway Patrol Promotes Tony Barham to Lieutenant Colonel

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Clarksville Online

Commissioner David W. Purkey of the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security along with Colonel Tracy Trott of the Tennessee Highway Patrol , announced the promotion of Tony Barham to Lieutenant Colonel over THP's Administrative Bureau. This position will be vacated after the retirement of Lieutenant Colonel John Albertson, on July 7th, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Clarksville Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennessee Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is the powerball rigged? Wed Riggedplace 1
Tennessee is rigged Wed Riggedplace 3
News Should people on Medicaid be required to work? Jun 26 BRUCE 1
Rednecks. Jun 21 Guest one 4
Why are you Tennesseans so short in height? Jun 21 Guest one 3
Ky Jun 19 My cats 1
News Escaped Georgia inmates caught in Tennessee aft... Jun 16 Observer 1
See all Tennessee Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennessee Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,204 • Total comments across all topics: 282,131,325

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC