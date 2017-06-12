Tennessee "hero" says Georgia fugitiv...

Tennessee "hero" says Georgia fugitives surrendered to him

The man credited by law enforcement with holding two Georgia prison escapees at gunpoint until police arrived rejected the "hero" label on Friday, and said credit should go to forces well beyond his control. "I realized I had two ex-cons wanted for murder who had just shot at law enforcement who had nothing to lose and for some reason they surrendered and laid down on the concrete in my driveway," Patrick Hale said.

