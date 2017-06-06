Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam Signs ...

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam Signs IMPROVE Act

9 hrs ago Read more: Clarksville Online

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam Monday, June 5th, 2017 in Chattanooga held the first ceremonial signing for the IMPROVE Act, "Improving Manufacturing, Public Roads and Opportunities for a Vibrant Economy," which enacts the largest tax cut in state history while delivering a safe, reliable and debt-free transportation network. "The IMPROVE Act puts money back in the pockets of all Tennesseans and has already helped us attract manufacturing jobs to Tennessee - all while putting us on the path to deliver nearly 1,000 road and bridge projects across the state," Haslam said.

