Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam Signs IMPROVE Act

Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam Monday, June 5th, 2017 in Chattanooga held the first ceremonial signing for the IMPROVE Act, "Improving Manufacturing, Public Roads and Opportunities for a Vibrant Economy," which enacts the largest tax cut in state history while delivering a safe, reliable and debt-free transportation network. "The IMPROVE Act puts money back in the pockets of all Tennesseans and has already helped us attract manufacturing jobs to Tennessee - all while putting us on the path to deliver nearly 1,000 road and bridge projects across the state," Haslam said.

